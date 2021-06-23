B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Suburban Propane Partners accounts for 0.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Suburban Propane Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 95.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

