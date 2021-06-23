Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 35.4% Over Last Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $8.41 or 0.00025208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $80.43 million and $13.63 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00610875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00078102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039551 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,560,750 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

