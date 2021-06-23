Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Announces GBX 4.60 Dividend

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BGCG stock opened at GBX 477.50 ($6.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £284.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.66. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 384.89 ($5.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 658 ($8.60). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 476.29.

In related news, insider Chris Ralph purchased 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £59,654.66 ($77,939.20).

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

