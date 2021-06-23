Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,485 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

ESGD stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.93.

