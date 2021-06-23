Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 96,726 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 440.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

