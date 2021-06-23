Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

