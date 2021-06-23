Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.