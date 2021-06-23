Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,032 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $395,558,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $97.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70.

