Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $2,965,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $4,644,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $3,582,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $90,320,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $864,000.

NYSE WFG opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

