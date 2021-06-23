Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.09

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 3999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

