Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 110 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

