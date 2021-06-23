Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of TLRY opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.65. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

