Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.43. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

