Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $592,000 in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $5,346,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.