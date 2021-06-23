Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $592,000 in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $5,346,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.
In other news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
