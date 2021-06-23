Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOMP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,390,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $76.76.

