Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in McKesson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $190.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

