Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $37.12 on Monday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

