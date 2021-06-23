Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.64 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $16,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

