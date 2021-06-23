Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,240 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Generac worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

GNRC stock opened at $396.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $399.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

