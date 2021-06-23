Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,139 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $152.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.58. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

