Bank of Montreal Can Sells 96,904 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,784,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after purchasing an additional 816,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

