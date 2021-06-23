Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 275,053 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Discovery worth $198,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Discovery by 2,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

