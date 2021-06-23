Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,707,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $179,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $177,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.95. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.