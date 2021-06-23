Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.59% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $173,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $253.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.42. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $253.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

