Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 148,977 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $192,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $93,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $51,507,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

