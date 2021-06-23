Barclays PLC Acquires 149,623 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $121,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,140,000 after purchasing an additional 451,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

