Barclays PLC Buys 4,978,229 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978,229 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 2.51% of TechnipFMC worth $86,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $10,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 384.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,761,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 102.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,749,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,350 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,160,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.25. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.