Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,155,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $176,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,071.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,930. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

