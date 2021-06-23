Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,568 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.91% of IDEX worth $145,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in IDEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of IDEX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.59. 3,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,624. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

