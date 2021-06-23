Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $49.80. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $534.90 million, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

