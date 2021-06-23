Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

Valero Energy stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

