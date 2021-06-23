Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 26,926.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52,775 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

