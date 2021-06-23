Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $410,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $382.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

