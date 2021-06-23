Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $28,129,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after buying an additional 402,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 271,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 279,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 150,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

