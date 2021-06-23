Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,573 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 50.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 80,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.09. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

