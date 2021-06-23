Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.