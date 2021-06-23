Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,737 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

