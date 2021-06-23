Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $24.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.46. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

