Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,184 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.63% of Berkeley Lights worth $54,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $16,310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

NASDAQ BLI opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.