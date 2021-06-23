BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

