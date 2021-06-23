BHP Group’s (BBL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

