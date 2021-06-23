Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $255,824.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,413.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,664. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BILL opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -227.57 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

