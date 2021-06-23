BinaryX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,065.00 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00013686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $25,065.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.01455230 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,212,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,965 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

