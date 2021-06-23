BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Down to $81.14

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.14, but opened at $78.98. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $82.10, with a volume of 846 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

