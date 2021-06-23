BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Down to $81.14

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.14, but opened at $78.98. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $82.10, with a volume of 846 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.
The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
