BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $125.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 239.21% from the company’s previous close.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.