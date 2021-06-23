BitCoal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $24,632.29 and $118.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.59 or 0.00641872 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.