Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Bitcoin Adult has a total market cap of $91,513.30 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Adult has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00108593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00170109 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,272.91 or 0.99796300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official website is www.bitcoin-adult.com . Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Adult Coin Trading

