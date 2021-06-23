Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $152.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00132661 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000905 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

