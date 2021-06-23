BitcoinPoS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,326.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $6,326.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001250 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,679,062 coins and its circulating supply is 4,467,608 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

