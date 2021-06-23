Bitradio Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $49,026.91 and $126.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.76 or 0.00362611 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,101,863 coins and its circulating supply is 10,101,859 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.